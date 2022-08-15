Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Purchases 844 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,818 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 844 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BBY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,898,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,939,489 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $197,052,000 after purchasing an additional 526,208 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,691,744 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $171,880,000 after purchasing an additional 335,265 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 868,739 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $78,126,000 after purchasing an additional 321,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,400,021 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,063,725,000 after purchasing an additional 282,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BBY. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Best Buy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.25.

Best Buy Stock Performance

NYSE BBY opened at $80.30 on Monday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.29 and a 52-week high of $141.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.33 and a 200-day moving average of $86.35.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.39% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.60 per share, with a total value of $19,900,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 20,464,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,938,459.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.60 per share, with a total value of $19,900,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 20,464,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,938,459.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 44,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $3,599,860.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,793,476.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,011 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,334 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

