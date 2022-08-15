Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases 18,429 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 75.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,429 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNPR. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 1,089.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 206,131 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 188,802 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 308.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,832,774 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $136,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893,408 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,595 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,227 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $4,583,000. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Juniper Networks

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $158,539.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 857,485 shares in the company, valued at $24,472,621.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,610 shares of company stock worth $665,163. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Juniper Networks Stock Up 0.6 %

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $28.91 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.89. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.20 and a 12-month high of $38.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 70.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on JNPR shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Juniper Networks from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Juniper Networks from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.41.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Further Reading

