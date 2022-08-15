Oak Thistle LLC Invests $263,000 in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 13.4% in the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1.8% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 22,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 9.8% in the first quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 290,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,885,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 55.7% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 12,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter worth about $459,000. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPN stock opened at $135.44 on Monday. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.52 and a 52-week high of $175.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 752.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.04.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.02. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 555.59%.

In other Global Payments news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $2,114,385.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,726,121.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Global Payments news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $2,114,385.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,726,121.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $466,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,827,768.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GPN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Global Payments from $182.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Global Payments from $197.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Global Payments from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Global Payments from $152.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.03.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

