American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Bought by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 98.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,498 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,555 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 15.7% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 20,750,111 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $378,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822,450 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,864,681 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $105,330,000 after acquiring an additional 531,471 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 57.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 853,938 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $15,584,000 after acquiring an additional 312,625 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 2,754.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 257,984 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after acquiring an additional 248,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,756,635 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $31,549,000 after acquiring an additional 217,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group stock opened at $15.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.10 and its 200-day moving average is $16.14. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.53. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.93 and a 12 month high of $22.35.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The airline reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.69) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

AAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on American Airlines Group from $22.00 to $15.75 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on American Airlines Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.56.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

