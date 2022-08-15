Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Stock Position Raised by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 53.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $5,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALGN. Camden Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 12.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology by 9.5% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 138 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Align Technology from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $380.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Align Technology from $440.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Align Technology from $310.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Align Technology from $722.00 to $418.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.67.

Align Technology Stock Performance

ALGN opened at $289.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $260.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $352.50. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $225.86 and a 52 week high of $737.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.96, a P/E/G ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.78.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.23). Align Technology had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm had revenue of $969.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

About Align Technology

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

