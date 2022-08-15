Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Acquired by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,875 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $4,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 56.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on PRU shares. TheStreet downgraded Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.58.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 2.4 %

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $105.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.50. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.73 and a 12-month high of $124.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

See Also

