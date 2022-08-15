Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 1,660 BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of BioNTech by 16.2% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BioNTech by 3.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 26,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of BioNTech by 89,660.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 4,483 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioNTech by 50.0% during the first quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sivik Global Healthcare LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech during the first quarter worth approximately $1,706,000. 14.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on BioNTech from $223.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group set a $168.00 price target on BioNTech in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank set a $312.00 price target on BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $183.00 price target on BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on BioNTech from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BioNTech currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $160.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.97 billion, a PE ratio of 3.10 and a beta of -0.08. BioNTech SE has a 1 year low of $117.08 and a 1 year high of $390.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $6.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 88.76% and a net margin of 55.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $12.98 earnings per share. Analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post 33.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

