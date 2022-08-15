Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,441 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLF. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 700,562 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,251,000 after acquiring an additional 23,706 shares in the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at $414,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLF opened at $19.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.27. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a one year low of $14.31 and a one year high of $34.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 2.25.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 64.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 28,150 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $650,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 156,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,629,238.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CLF shares. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.92.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

