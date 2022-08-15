Fox Run Management L.L.C. Raises Stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 422.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.84 per share, for a total transaction of $68,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,826. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IOVA opened at $12.66 on Monday. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $27.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.63.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IOVA shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $64.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iovance Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.10.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

