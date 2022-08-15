Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Acquired by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,259,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 136.8% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $735.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $635.00 to $645.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $680.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $655.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $698.35.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.53, for a total value of $639,683.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,423,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.53, for a total transaction of $639,683.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at $11,423,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Neil Stahl sold 23,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.61, for a total value of $14,569,091.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,342,744.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 51,435 shares of company stock valued at $31,663,304 over the last ninety days. 8.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $628.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $595.86 and its 200-day moving average is $636.87. The company has a market cap of $68.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 5.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $538.01 and a 52-week high of $747.42.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.94 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The company’s revenue was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $27.97 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

