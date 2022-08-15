Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Globe Life by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC boosted its position in Globe Life by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 230,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,594,000 after purchasing an additional 10,850 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Globe Life by 9.2% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in Globe Life by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Globe Life Stock Performance

Shares of GL opened at $103.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.25 and a 52-week high of $108.61.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 13.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Globe Life from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI raised Globe Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Globe Life from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Globe Life news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total value of $80,512.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Profile

(Get Rating)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.