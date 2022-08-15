B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Trims Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lowered its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,051 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 783 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $4,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $455,752,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,352,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,686,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,602 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth $88,335,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,978,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $635,207,000 after buying an additional 581,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,540,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $724,892,000 after buying an additional 544,288 shares during the period.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 1.2 %

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $133.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $39.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.11 and a 200 day moving average of $127.60. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $112.52 and a one year high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial cut Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total value of $118,620.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,520.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $749,160.97. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 88,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,307,755.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total transaction of $118,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,520.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Agilent Technologies

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.