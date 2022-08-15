Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $286,000 in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Criteo by 214.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 5,648 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Criteo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $397,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Criteo by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,818 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,329,000 after acquiring an additional 47,925 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Criteo by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 893,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,731,000 after acquiring an additional 269,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Criteo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,431,000. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Criteo alerts:

Criteo Trading Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ CRTO opened at $28.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.90. Criteo S.A. has a 12 month low of $20.56 and a 12 month high of $43.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.59 and a 200-day moving average of $26.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Criteo ( NASDAQ:CRTO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.18. Criteo had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Criteo S.A. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRTO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Criteo from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (down previously from $47.00) on shares of Criteo in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Criteo from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Criteo from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Criteo from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Criteo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

About Criteo

(Get Rating)

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.