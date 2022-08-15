Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,011 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,069,554 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,261,515,000 after purchasing an additional 331,610 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Waters by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,781,227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,036,285,000 after buying an additional 70,524 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Waters by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,183,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $439,993,000 after buying an additional 21,757 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Waters by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 969,123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $361,093,000 after buying an additional 129,837 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Waters by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 837,172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $311,930,000 after buying an additional 6,035 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $335.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $288.32 and a 12 month high of $428.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $334.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $323.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $714.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.77 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 203.31%. Waters’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WAT shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Waters from $349.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Waters from $340.00 to $348.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $353.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waters

In other Waters news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.78, for a total transaction of $1,315,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,623,961.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waters Profile

(Get Rating)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.