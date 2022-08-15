The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Acquired by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 115.5% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $827,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total transaction of $971,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,453,571.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRV. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.00.

TRV stock opened at $171.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $40.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.55. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.40 and a 52 week high of $187.98.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.45 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 25.82%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.