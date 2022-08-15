Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $301,000 in Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Outfront Media by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 13,129 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Outfront Media in the 1st quarter valued at $403,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Outfront Media by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 559,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,010,000 after buying an additional 108,353 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Outfront Media by 230.3% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 26,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 18,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Outfront Media by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:OUT opened at $19.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.54. Outfront Media Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.07 and a 1 year high of $29.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.58%.

OUT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Outfront Media from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Outfront Media from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Outfront Media from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Outfront Media Inc leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, Outfront Media Inc will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

