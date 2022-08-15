Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys New Shares in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in MGIC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.92.

Shares of MGIC Investment stock opened at $15.12 on Monday. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $11.38 and a 12-month high of $16.84. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.24%.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

