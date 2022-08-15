6,967 Shares in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Purchased by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 52,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 24,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 1.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 493,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,310,000 after acquiring an additional 7,694 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Rayonier by 8.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 338,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,919,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Rayonier by 8.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rayonier Price Performance

Shares of RYN opened at $37.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.33. Rayonier Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.07 and a twelve month high of $45.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 39.76 and a beta of 0.81.

Rayonier Announces Dividend

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Rayonier had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 12.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rayonier

In other Rayonier news, Director Meridee Moore purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.26 per share, for a total transaction of $495,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,177,020. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

