Fox Run Management L.L.C. Sells 1,147 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lessened its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,938,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,291,000 after acquiring an additional 347,572 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,585,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,763,000 after acquiring an additional 311,316 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,975,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,043,000 after acquiring an additional 156,832 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,414,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $400,946,000. Institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 2.0 %

HLT stock opened at $137.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a PE ratio of 39.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.86. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.41 and a 52 week high of $167.99.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 114.54% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

Insider Activity

In other Hilton Worldwide news, Director Douglas M. Steenland purchased 1,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $251,166.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,071,327.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Douglas M. Steenland acquired 1,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $251,166.23. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,071,327.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 253,714 shares in the company, valued at $30,445,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $141.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.