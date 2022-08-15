Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Palladiem LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHVN stock opened at $147.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $145.55 and a 200-day moving average of $131.14. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a one year low of $79.01 and a one year high of $151.51.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush downgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 8th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $156.00 to $149.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.17.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

