Commerce Bank Sells 2,813 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Commerce Bank decreased its holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,813 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Syneos Health by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,910,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,605,000 after purchasing an additional 707,665 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Syneos Health by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,599,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,872,000 after purchasing an additional 82,093 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Syneos Health by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,611,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,511,000 after purchasing an additional 31,598 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Syneos Health by 490.6% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,427,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Syneos Health by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,364,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,151,000 after purchasing an additional 14,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Syneos Health news, CEO Michelle Keefe sold 8,333 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total transaction of $606,725.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,188,877.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total value of $546,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,985,328.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michelle Keefe sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total value of $606,725.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,266 shares in the company, valued at $5,188,877.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,403 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,313. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SYNH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Syneos Health to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $101.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on Syneos Health from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, William Blair downgraded Syneos Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Syneos Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

NASDAQ SYNH opened at $68.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Syneos Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.28 and a twelve month high of $104.18. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.04 and its 200 day moving average is $75.85.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

