Oak Thistle LLC Invests $270,000 in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in FOX by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in FOX by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in FOX by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 24,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in FOX by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FOX by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of FOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of FOX from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of FOX from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FOX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.30.

FOX Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $36.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.91. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $31.33 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The company has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.90.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). FOX had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOX Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. FOX’s payout ratio is 22.75%.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Featured Articles

