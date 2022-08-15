Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Purchases 9,770 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 159.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 99,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 52,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 14,310 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.42.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $86.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.81. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $58.44 and a one year high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.43. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $27.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 25.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 231,454 shares in the company, valued at $19,319,465.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $671,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,477,536.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 231,454 shares in the company, valued at $19,319,465.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Further Reading

