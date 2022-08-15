Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 7,908 Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) by 313.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,429 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,908 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Rivian Automotive stock opened at 38.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.03 billion and a PE ratio of -1.88. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of 19.25 and a 52 week high of 179.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of 31.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 39.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 10.86 and a current ratio of 11.19.

In other Rivian Automotive news, Director Jay T. Flatley purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 29.31 per share, for a total transaction of 1,172,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 92,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 2,714,574.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 2.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $38.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 68.83.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

