Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 4,158 Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,520 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Micron Technology by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,583 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in Micron Technology by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,922 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Micron Technology by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,728 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Micron Technology by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,404 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.54.

Micron Technology Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $65.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $71.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.32 and its 200-day moving average is $71.25. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.40 and a 52-week high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This is an increase from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.25%.

About Micron Technology

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More

