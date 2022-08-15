Fox Run Management L.L.C. Sells 2,796 Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lessened its position in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,796 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,569,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,644,000 after buying an additional 352,947 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,159,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,157,000 after buying an additional 1,126,689 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,944,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,267,000 after buying an additional 460,033 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,593,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,889,000 after buying an additional 50,351 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,889,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,746,000 after buying an additional 74,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on SITC. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet cut shares of SITE Centers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.06.

SITE Centers Price Performance

SITE Centers Profile

Shares of NYSE:SITC opened at $15.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.78 and a 200-day moving average of $15.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. SITE Centers Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $17.61.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

