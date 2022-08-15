Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Invests $293,000 in A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned 0.17% of A2Z Smart Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A2Z Smart Technologies Price Performance

Shares of A2Z Smart Technologies stock opened at $3.70 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.04 and a 200 day moving average of $4.57. A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.51.

A2Z Smart Technologies (NASDAQ:AZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. A2Z Smart Technologies had a negative net margin of 404.48% and a negative return on equity of 97.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter.

About A2Z Smart Technologies

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. provides services in the field of advanced engineering capabilities to the military/security markets and governmental agencies in Israel. The company produces unmanned remote-controlled vehicles and energy power packs; products for the civilian and retail markets; and fuel tank intelligent containment system, a capsule that can be placed in a fuel tank to prevent gas tank explosions.

