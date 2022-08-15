Fiera Capital Corp Grows Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,057 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 155.0% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 258 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity Price Performance

NYSE TEL opened at $137.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.87 and its 200 day moving average is $128.20. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $107.12 and a fifty-two week high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 15.97%. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TEL. Cowen decreased their target price on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen reduced their price objective on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 price objective (down previously from $166.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.00.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total transaction of $394,590.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,429,039.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About TE Connectivity

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.