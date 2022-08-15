Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New $363,000 Investment in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Ultra Clean by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Ultra Clean by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ultra Clean by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Cim LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jacqueline A. Seto sold 1,460 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $49,815.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,923.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ultra Clean Trading Up 4.7 %

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UCTT. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $54.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Ultra Clean to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ultra Clean from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Shares of Ultra Clean stock opened at $34.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.96. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $60.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $608.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.84 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 20.19%. Ultra Clean’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ultra Clean

(Get Rating)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

Featured Articles

