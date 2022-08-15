6,848 Shares in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Bought by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of FOX during the first quarter valued at about $36,623,000. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,875,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of FOX by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,088,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,060,000 after purchasing an additional 777,797 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,271,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of FOX by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,199,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,268,000 after purchasing an additional 571,987 shares during the period. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $36.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.45 and a 200 day moving average of $36.91. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $31.33 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.90.

FOX Increases Dividend

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). FOX had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. This represents a yield of 1.4%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is 22.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on FOXA shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of FOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of FOX to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of FOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of FOX from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FOX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.30.

About FOX

(Get Rating)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.