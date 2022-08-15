Fiera Capital Corp Grows Stock Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $57,783,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $42,005,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,078,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,945,815,000 after purchasing an additional 397,354 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 559,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,223,000 after purchasing an additional 285,958 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 630,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,814,000 after purchasing an additional 147,678 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of CHRW opened at $117.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.61 and a 200-day moving average of $102.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.80 and a 52 week high of $118.99.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.79. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 53.97% and a net margin of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHRW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $113.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $117.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.10.

Insider Activity at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In related news, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 4,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $460,927.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,046,291. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Henry J. Maier acquired 922 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $108.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,990.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,990.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 4,079 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $460,927.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,046,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,461 shares of company stock worth $3,842,537 in the last 90 days. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

