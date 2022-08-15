Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $355,000 in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 748 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HUBS. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth about $417,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,916,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 191.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,907 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HUBS. KeyCorp reduced their target price on HubSpot from $461.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on HubSpot from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho reduced their target price on HubSpot from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on HubSpot from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $670.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HubSpot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $546.60.

HubSpot Trading Up 0.9 %

Insider Buying and Selling

HUBS opened at $387.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $318.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $393.74. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $257.21 and a 1-year high of $866.00.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,630,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,630,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $340.08 per share, for a total transaction of $3,400,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief technology officer now owns 1,511,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,012,895.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,700 shares of company stock worth $7,281,680 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.