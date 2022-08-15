Commerce Bank Reduces Stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Commerce Bank decreased its stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 72.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,465 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,872,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,853,000 after acquiring an additional 36,351 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,477,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,958,000 after acquiring an additional 14,390 shares during the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,738,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 685,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,856,000 after acquiring an additional 188,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 634,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,333,000 after acquiring an additional 120,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Kohl’s Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE KSS opened at $33.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Kohl’s Co. has a twelve month low of $26.07 and a twelve month high of $64.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.74 and its 200 day moving average is $47.81.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.59). Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KSS. Bank of America downgraded Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Kohl’s from $38.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Kohl’s from $32.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen cut Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.79.

About Kohl’s

(Get Rating)

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.