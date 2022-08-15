Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 43,892 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 121.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,892 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $6,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WAL. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 219.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Western Alliance Bancorporation Price Performance

WAL opened at $85.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $68.41 and a 52-week high of $124.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.00.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Increases Dividend

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.09. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 40.16%. The company had revenue of $628.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 15.64%.

Insider Activity at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In other news, CFO Dale Gibbons purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.22 per share, for a total transaction of $154,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,950,945.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.86.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.