Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 377,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,762 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.36% of Toro worth $32,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Toro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Toro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tobam grew its holdings in Toro by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Toro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Toro by 159.5% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Daryn A. Walters sold 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total value of $128,055.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,415 shares in the company, valued at $108,502.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total value of $961,758.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,575 shares in the company, valued at $730,859.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Daryn A. Walters sold 1,670 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total value of $128,055.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,502.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,462 shares of company stock worth $1,856,537 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Toro Trading Up 2.0 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TTC shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Toro from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 16th.

TTC stock opened at $90.89 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.89. The Toro Company has a fifty-two week low of $71.86 and a fifty-two week high of $114.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 0.77.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.04). Toro had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.82%.

About Toro

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

See Also

