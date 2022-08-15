Commerce Bank Increases Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Commerce Bank raised its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,975 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DAL. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,631,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,842 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,726,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth $29,114,000. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 6.6% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,991,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $355,788,000 after purchasing an additional 552,758 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 265.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 687,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,860,000 after purchasing an additional 499,388 shares during the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $293,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 43,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,623.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,704 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $319,561.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,693,586.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $293,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,623.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,148 shares of company stock worth $1,945,960. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $34.50 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.66. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $28.09 and a one year high of $46.27. The company has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 1.20.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.27). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $54.00 to $48.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

Delta Air Lines Profile

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.