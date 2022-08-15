Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Price Target Raised to $69.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $56.00 to $69.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.18% from the stock’s current price.

CYTK has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cytokinetics from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Cytokinetics from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on Cytokinetics from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $54.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.33.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Cytokinetics Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $50.30 on Monday. Cytokinetics has a 52-week low of $29.10 and a 52-week high of $54.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.42 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.42 and its 200 day moving average is $39.71. The company has a quick ratio of 9.01, a current ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.81. The company had revenue of $88.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 118.37% and a negative net margin of 142.85%. Cytokinetics’s revenue was up 3029.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.86) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cytokinetics will post -3.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $404,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 409,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,579,521.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $933,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 168,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,311,266.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $404,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 409,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,579,521.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,500 shares of company stock worth $2,607,345 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cytokinetics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $386,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 105,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after buying an additional 50,327 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter valued at about $555,000.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.