Sixt (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) Stock Rating Lowered by Stifel Nicolaus

Sixt (OTCMKTS:SIXGF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Sixt Stock Performance
SIXGF opened at $122.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.79. Sixt has a twelve month low of $122.00 and a twelve month high of $122.00.
About Sixt
