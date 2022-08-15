Sixt (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) Stock Rating Lowered by Stifel Nicolaus

Sixt (OTCMKTS:SIXGF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Sixt Stock Performance

SIXGF opened at $122.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.79. Sixt has a twelve month low of $122.00 and a twelve month high of $122.00.

About Sixt

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in the rental of various utility vehicles; and provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. As of December 31, 2021, its corporate and franchise station network comprised approximately 900 stations.

