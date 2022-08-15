Truist Financial Trims EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Target Price to $175.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Truist Financial from $182.00 to $175.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 52.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $146.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.79.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $114.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $67.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $62.81 and a 12 month high of $147.99.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($1.51). The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 32.03%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 15.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $472,116.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,092,777.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total value of $267,843.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 66,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,417,388. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $472,116.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,691 shares in the company, valued at $29,092,777.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,395 shares of company stock valued at $883,134 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 173,127 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $15,401,000 after buying an additional 44,316 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 34,740 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,528,624 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $135,788,000 after buying an additional 733,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 5,935 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

See Also

