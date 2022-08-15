Wade G W & Inc. Buys 46 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 50,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $451,000. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $422,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bancreek Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Bancreek Capital Management LP now owns 11,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROP. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $494.40.

ROP opened at $439.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $406.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $435.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.04. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $369.51 and a 1 year high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 49.32%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.23%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total transaction of $110,922.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,604,016.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

