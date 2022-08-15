Wade G W & Inc. Acquires New Holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OIH. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000.

Get VanEck Oil Services ETF alerts:

VanEck Oil Services ETF Price Performance

Shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF stock opened at $242.82 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $257.47. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 12-month low of $164.41 and a 12-month high of $317.00.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.