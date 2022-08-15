Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 3,401 Shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,401 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 39.3% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 45,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 12,888 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 77.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 167,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 73,051 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 14.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 40.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 5,840 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 4.8% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 28,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period.

NYSE:GDO opened at $14.50 on Monday. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.29 and a 1-year high of $18.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.64.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.101 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

