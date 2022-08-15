Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Purchases 1,300 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in Sunrun by 512.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 845 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 743.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 928 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Sunrun by 120.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,006 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 130.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sunrun by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on RUN. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Sunrun in a report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Sunrun from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sunrun from $89.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.87.

Insider Transactions at Sunrun

Sunrun Price Performance

In related news, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $3,928,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,467,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,429,503.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 1,458 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $32,979.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 159,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,728.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 150,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $3,928,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,467,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,429,503.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 428,973 shares of company stock valued at $12,844,589 in the last ninety days. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RUN stock opened at $36.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.85. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $60.60.

Sunrun Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

Featured Stories

