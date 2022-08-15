Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 9,000 Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Livent by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Livent by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Livent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $770,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Livent by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 382,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,960,000 after acquiring an additional 26,600 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Livent by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the period. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Livent Stock Performance

Shares of Livent stock opened at $30.03 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 54.60 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Livent Co. has a 52 week low of $19.35 and a 52 week high of $34.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. Livent had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 18.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Livent Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

LTHM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Livent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Livent from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Livent from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Livent to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on Livent in a report on Monday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.30 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Livent has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.03.

About Livent

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

