Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Bought by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sunrun by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,631,513 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,016,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814,952 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new position in Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,590,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 2,776.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 983,057 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,719,000 after purchasing an additional 948,878 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 8,432,752 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $289,243,000 after buying an additional 772,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Sunrun by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,749,077 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $113,901,000 after buying an additional 715,830 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RUN has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Sunrun from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Roth Capital cut their target price on Sunrun from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.87.

Insider Activity

Sunrun Trading Up 1.6 %

In other Sunrun news, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $3,928,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,467,335 shares in the company, valued at $38,429,503.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 150,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $3,928,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,467,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,429,503.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,585,134 shares in the company, valued at $39,628,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 428,973 shares of company stock valued at $12,844,589. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RUN stock opened at $36.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.85. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $60.60.

Sunrun Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

Featured Stories

