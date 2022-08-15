Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Invests $251,000 in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLNK. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 130.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 456,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,109,000 after acquiring an additional 258,986 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the fourth quarter valued at $6,346,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in Blink Charging by 567.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 138,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after buying an additional 117,744 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Blink Charging by 337.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 61,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Blink Charging by 156.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 91,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after buying an additional 55,639 shares in the last quarter. 37.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jack Levine purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.18 per share, with a total value of $109,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 110,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,017,907.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Blink Charging Price Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on Blink Charging from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Blink Charging from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Blink Charging in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on Blink Charging in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Blink Charging from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blink Charging has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

NASDAQ BLNK opened at $26.75 on Monday. Blink Charging Co. has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $49.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.57.

About Blink Charging

(Get Rating)

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

See Also

