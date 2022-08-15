Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Purchases New Position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Penn National Gaming by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,488,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,562,000 after purchasing an additional 703,925 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,112,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,147,000 after purchasing an additional 206,254 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,784,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,525,000 after acquiring an additional 165,508 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Penn National Gaming by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,287,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,777,000 after acquiring an additional 50,247 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Penn National Gaming by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,164,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,401,000 after purchasing an additional 189,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming Stock Performance

Penn National Gaming stock opened at $37.70 on Monday. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.46 and a fifty-two week high of $86.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Penn National Gaming ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

PENN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Penn National Gaming from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive. The company offers casino gaming, online gaming, live racing, sports betting, and digital sports content.

See Also

