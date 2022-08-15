Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Purchases New Shares in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $767,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $972,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Penn National Gaming by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 214,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,096,000 after purchasing an additional 9,346 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Penn National Gaming by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Penn National Gaming Stock Up 5.9 %
PENN stock opened at $37.70 on Monday. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.46 and a twelve month high of $86.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.56.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently commented on PENN. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Penn National Gaming to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.
About Penn National Gaming
Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive. The company offers casino gaming, online gaming, live racing, sports betting, and digital sports content.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Penn National Gaming (PENN)
- Here is a Simple 4 Stock Portfolio that Can Outperform the Market
- Is AMC Entertainment Pulling a Fast One on the APEs?
- Here’s How the Inflation Reduction Act Energizes Power Stock
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.