Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Purchases New Shares in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $767,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $972,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Penn National Gaming by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 214,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,096,000 after purchasing an additional 9,346 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Penn National Gaming by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penn National Gaming Stock Up 5.9 %

PENN stock opened at $37.70 on Monday. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.46 and a twelve month high of $86.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Penn National Gaming ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.35). Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PENN. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Penn National Gaming to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive. The company offers casino gaming, online gaming, live racing, sports betting, and digital sports content.

