Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC cut its position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 16,666.7% in the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. 17.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MAIN. Raymond James downgraded shares of Main Street Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered their price target on Main Street Capital to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Main Street Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

Shares of Main Street Capital stock opened at $43.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Main Street Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.30%.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

