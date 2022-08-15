Oak Thistle LLC Makes New Investment in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Landstar System during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in Landstar System by 821.1% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 124.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSTR opened at $157.53 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $188.63.

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.20). Landstar System had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 51.73%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.03%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LSTR shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Landstar System from $173.00 to $161.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Landstar System from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Landstar System to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.08.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

